Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: A few clouds. Low around 25F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Columbus will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

