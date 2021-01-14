 Skip to main content
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Cloudy and windy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 15.76. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

