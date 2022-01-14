Columbus's evening forecast: Windy with on and off snow showers during the evening. Low 9F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . 12 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winter weather could make travel difficult beginning late this afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest timing and snow totals.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
This evening in Columbus: Clear. Low 13F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Columbus Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. The…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Columbus today. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. A 13-degree low is forecasted. Today'…
Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
While global surface temperatures were the sixth warmest on record in 2021, the upper oceans were at their hottest: a stronger sign of global warming.
Temperatures in Columbus will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…