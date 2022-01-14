Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Windy with on and off snow showers during the evening. Low 9F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . 12 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.