Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

