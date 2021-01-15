Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It will be a cold day in Columbus Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.