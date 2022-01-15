 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Sunday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

