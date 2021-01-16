 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Columbus: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Columbus Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News