For the drive home in Columbus: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winter weather could make travel difficult beginning late this afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest timing and snow totals.
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
Permafrost is ground that has a temperature below freezing for at least two consecutive years.
Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
While global surface temperatures were the sixth warmest on record in 2021, the upper oceans were at their hottest: a stronger sign of global warming.