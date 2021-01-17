Columbus's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
