Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

Breaking News