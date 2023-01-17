 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . A 21-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

