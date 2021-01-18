Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Columbus Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.