Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

