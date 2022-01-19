 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Bitterly cold. Clear skies. Low -4F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 6 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

