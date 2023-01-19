 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

