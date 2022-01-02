 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: A mostly clear sky. Low 11F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News