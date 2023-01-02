Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Freezing rain in the evening will become a wintry mix of precipitation. Some icing possible. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.