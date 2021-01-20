 Skip to main content
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Clear. Low near 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

