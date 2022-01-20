Columbus's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 3F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Columbus tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
