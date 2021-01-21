 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

{{featured_button_text}}

Columbus's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29.81. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News