Columbus's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29.81. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
