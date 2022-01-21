 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 17F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

