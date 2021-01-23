 Skip to main content
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 28.17. A 17-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

