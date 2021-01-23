Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 28.17. A 17-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.