Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Monday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 3 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

Local Weather

