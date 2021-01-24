 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

{{featured_button_text}}

Columbus's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low near 20F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 12.7. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News