Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low near 20F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 12.7. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.