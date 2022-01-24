Columbus's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low around 5F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 5 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
