Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Snow in the evening will diminish to a few snow showers overnight. Low around 10F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at 5.15. A 5-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.