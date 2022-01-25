Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Clear skies. Low 2F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Columbus Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Sunday. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 deg…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 17. 3 degrees is today's l…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Columbus today. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 16. -4 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds.…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29. We'll see a low temperature …