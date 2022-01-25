 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Clear skies. Low 2F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Columbus Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News