Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 6F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 9.61. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.