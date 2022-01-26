Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 22F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Columbus Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.