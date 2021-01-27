Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low 8F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 10.01. A 17-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.