 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low 8F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 10.01. A 17-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major snowfall brings some relief, joy to Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News