Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 14F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.