 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

{{featured_button_text}}

Columbus's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 16F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Columbus Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cleanup in California after rounds of severe weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News