Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 16F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Columbus Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.