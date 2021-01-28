Columbus's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 16F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Columbus Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
