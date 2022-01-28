This evening in Columbus: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Columbus area. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
