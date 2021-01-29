For the drive home in Columbus: Cloudy skies. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 29F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Columbus Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
