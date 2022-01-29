Columbus's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 18F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
