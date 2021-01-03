Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. A 18-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
