This evening's outlook for Columbus: Cloudy. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Columbus
