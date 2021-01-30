 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

{{featured_button_text}}

Columbus's evening forecast: Cloudy and windy. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 21.59. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Frostbite, hypothermia: How to stay safe in extreme cold weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News