Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.