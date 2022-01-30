Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Columbus today. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 21. 2 degrees is today's …
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degree…
This evening in Columbus: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 14F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast …
When the dew point is too low, your skin may dry out and feel itchy. Also, static electricity in your home may increase.