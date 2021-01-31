Columbus's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Columbus tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
