This evening in Columbus: A few clouds overnight. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 21. 2 degrees is today's …
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degree…
This evening in Columbus: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in…
This evening in Columbus: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 14F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Columbus today. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…