Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.