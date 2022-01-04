 Skip to main content
Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Partly cloudy and windy. Low 4F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at . A -5-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

