For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 9-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Staying dry today, but temps won't be as warm thanks to yesterday's cold front. How cold will it get tonight and what's in store for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day? Here's what you need to know.
With temperatures continuing to drop, it's all snow coming down in Nebraska now. Find out when snow is most likely, how much more is expected, and when it will all come to an end here.
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Off and on flurries are expected today with temps a little bit colder than Tuesday. Breezy conditions will make it feel worse. See how cold it will get tonight and what's in store for Thursday here.
Very cold temperatures and windy conditions will make for dangerously low wind chills once again Friday and Friday night. What's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day? Full details here.
Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Snow will be the main story for Wednesday across the state, but that will quickly transition to the wind and extreme cold for Thursday. See how much snow is expected to fall and how cold it will feel here.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Don't go ou…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Friday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 …