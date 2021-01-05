 Skip to main content
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Rain showers in the evening changing to snow showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Columbus Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

