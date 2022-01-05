This evening's outlook for Columbus: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low -4F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 1 degree. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winter storm conditions are expected for parts of Nebraska today and everyone will be dealing with numbingly cold temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
The governor's office said the state declaration is required before Nebraska can request a federal disaster declaration for public assistance.
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel even colder at 4. A -7-degree low is forecasted.…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 23. We'll see a low temper…
The frightening wildfire in Boulder County, Colorado, last week was a conspiracy of somewhat routine and unusual circumstances.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today.…