Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Thursday, Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

