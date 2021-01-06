This evening's outlook for Columbus: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Thursday, Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
