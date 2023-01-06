 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 12F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

