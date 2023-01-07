Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Columbus Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Columbus
With temperatures continuing to drop, it's all snow coming down in Nebraska now. Find out when snow is most likely, how much more is expected, and when it will all come to an end here.
Snow looks to make a comeback late tonight as another cold front pushes into the area. Find out how long the snow will stick around, how much will fall, and what will happen to temperatures here.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Normal temperatures for early January today, but breezy conditions will make it feel colder. Find out what the wind chills will be and when rain and snow will return to the area in our weather update.
Off and on flurries are expected today with temps a little bit colder than Tuesday. Breezy conditions will make it feel worse. See how cold it will get tonight and what's in store for Thursday here.
The long-term precipitation deficit has meant an increase in wildfires, declining crop yields and even some water restrictions across the state.
Staying dry today, but temps won't be as warm thanks to yesterday's cold front. How cold will it get tonight and what's in store for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day? Here's what you need to know.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Don't go ou…
Very cold temperatures and windy conditions will make for dangerously low wind chills once again Friday and Friday night. What's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day? Full details here.
Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…