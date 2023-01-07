 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Columbus

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Columbus Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News