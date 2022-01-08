Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 8F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 14-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Winter storm conditions are expected for parts of Nebraska today and everyone will be dealing with numbingly cold temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 23. We'll see a low temper…
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel even colder at 8. We'll see a low temperature of…
The frightening wildfire in Boulder County, Colorado, last week was a conspiracy of somewhat routine and unusual circumstances.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today.…