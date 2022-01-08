Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 8F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 14-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.